Rebels in Eastern Congo Defy Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict

In a significant escalation of unrest, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have gained ground in eastern Congo, defying their recently declared unilateral ceasefire. Despite announcing the truce for humanitarian corridors, fighting continues with rebels taking over key areas along the route to Bukavu, a critical provincial city.

According to civil society representatives and local residents, the town of Nyabibwe is under rebel control, prompting concerns from Congolese officials and the international community. The situation remains tense as the rebels, supported by Rwandan military forces, continue their advance. UN deputy representative Vivian van de Perre reported substantial restrictions on peacekeeping and humanitarian operations.

Experts suggest that the underlying conflict is rooted in ethnic tensions and the strategic importance of the mineral-rich region. Recent developments have exacerbated human suffering, displacing millions and raising alarms over a growing humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has expressed apprehension, fearing further escalation if international aid and diplomatic efforts are not intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)