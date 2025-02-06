Left Menu

Junta-Led Nations Shape New Alliance, Shifting West African Power Dynamics

West Africa's ECOWAS is facing challenges after Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso left, formalizing their own alliance and weakening the bloc's influence. This marks a historic first in the bloc's 50-year history. The departure led to concerns over regional stability and economic impact.

The regional bloc of West Africa, known as ECOWAS, finds itself navigating newfound challenges after Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, three junta-led nations, decided to depart and establish their own coalition. Known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), the move has effectively reduced the bloc, once 15-strong, to just 12 members, as it grapples with diminished authority and influence.

For an organization that has served as a cornerstone of political cooperation and economic integration since 1975, this is a significant blow. Originally designed to facilitate visa-free travel and economic collaboration among its members, ECOWAS is presently contending with perceptions of a legitimacy crisis among West African citizens, many of whom view the bloc as primarily serving government leaders' interests rather than the people's.

Relations soured following the bloc's imposition of severe sanctions—its toughest yet—on Niger, prompting outcry from the departing nations and a notable pivot towards military cooperation with Russia. Despite ECOWAS's conciliatory removal of sanctions earlier this year, prospects for a reunion remain dim as official negotiations approach their deadline this July.

