Left Menu

Controversial Proposal: Trump's Gaza Plan Sparks International Response

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirms the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging against ethnic cleansing after President Donald Trump proposed US control over the Gaza Strip. The proposal is met with mixed reactions, emphasizing the need for a peaceful, viable Palestinian state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:10 IST
Controversial Proposal: Trump's Gaza Plan Sparks International Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and avoiding ethnic cleansing in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. His comments follow President Donald Trump's assertion that the US would take over the Gaza Strip, a proposal announced in collaboration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Guterres stressed the necessity of a two-state solution, viewing it as the only sustainable resolution for Middle East stability. This approach advocates for a sovereign Palestinian state existing peacefully alongside Israel, encompassing Gaza as an integral part. In response, Trump outlined plans to rebuild and develop Gaza, which he described as a region plagued by 'death and destruction.'

The reaction to Trump's proposal has sparked debates. Palestinian representatives, including Permanent Observer Riyad Mansour, insist on retaining Gaza as a vital part of their homeland. Meanwhile, Netanyahu acknowledges Trump's vision, suggesting a historic opportunity for change. The US reiterates its support for a negotiated two-state solution, a long-standing foreign policy goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025