Controversial Proposal: Trump's Gaza Plan Sparks International Response

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and avoiding ethnic cleansing in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. His comments follow President Donald Trump's assertion that the US would take over the Gaza Strip, a proposal announced in collaboration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Guterres stressed the necessity of a two-state solution, viewing it as the only sustainable resolution for Middle East stability. This approach advocates for a sovereign Palestinian state existing peacefully alongside Israel, encompassing Gaza as an integral part. In response, Trump outlined plans to rebuild and develop Gaza, which he described as a region plagued by 'death and destruction.'

The reaction to Trump's proposal has sparked debates. Palestinian representatives, including Permanent Observer Riyad Mansour, insist on retaining Gaza as a vital part of their homeland. Meanwhile, Netanyahu acknowledges Trump's vision, suggesting a historic opportunity for change. The US reiterates its support for a negotiated two-state solution, a long-standing foreign policy goal.

