U.S. Extends Visa Sanctions on PLO Amid Global Criticism

The U.S. State Department extends visa sanctions on Palestinian leaders, citing failure to meet commitments, sparking international criticism. The sanctions prevent PLO and PA officials, including President Abbas, from attending the UN General Assembly. Critics, including UN experts, argue this undermines peace efforts and violates international obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:21 IST
U.S. Extends Visa Sanctions on PLO Amid Global Criticism
The seal of the US Department of State at the department's headquarters (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The United States has extended visa sanctions against members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian Authority (PA) officials. This decision comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, with the U.S. citing non-compliance with past commitments as the motive.

The State Department accuses the PLO and PA of actions that undermine previous commitments, including international advocacy that contradicts agreed terms and efforts to gain unilateral state recognition. These measures reportedly contravene Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338, with accusations of continuing to support terrorism-related activities through public discourse and education.

The sanctions restrict travel for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, blocking his attendance at the UNGA for the second year running. Critics argue these actions contravene UN travel obligations and might hinder peace negotiations, especially in light of ongoing criticisms related to perceived imbalances in U.S. foreign policy.

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