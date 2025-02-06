U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Presidential Plane Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Trump administration is set to seize a second plane from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government, parked currently in the Dominican Republic.

The announcement is expected by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday in Santo Domingo, during his Central American tour, according to a U.S. official.

The operation required a waiver for storage costs, approved by the Justice Department, focusing on alleged violations of U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)