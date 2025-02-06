U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Presidential Plane Amid Diplomatic Tensions
The Trump administration plans to seize a second Venezuelan plane, linked to President Nicolás Maduro, currently in the Dominican Republic. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to announce this during his Central American tour. This follows a legal waiver to cover storage costs, amid ongoing U.S.-Venezuela tensions.
The Trump administration is set to seize a second plane from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government, parked currently in the Dominican Republic.
The announcement is expected by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday in Santo Domingo, during his Central American tour, according to a U.S. official.
The operation required a waiver for storage costs, approved by the Justice Department, focusing on alleged violations of U.S. sanctions.
