Left Menu

Malaysia Condemns Proposed Displacement of Palestinians

Malaysia has denounced any proposals for forcibly displacing Palestinians, labeling them as ethnic cleansing and a breach of international law. It reaffirms its support for a two-state solution and calls for international adherence to legal standards, echoing sentiments shared by neighboring Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:47 IST
Malaysia Condemns Proposed Displacement of Palestinians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark rebuttal to recent proposals, Malaysia has voiced strong opposition against any forced displacement of Palestinians, labeling such acts as ethnic cleansing and a direct violation of international law. The foreign ministry's statement arrives in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected proposal involving Gaza.

The Malaysian government, which has historically supported the Palestinian cause, reiterated its commitment to a two-state solution, regarded as the viable path toward enduring peace. This stance resonates with Indonesia, another Muslim-majority nation, which likewise rebuked any demographic changes intended for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized Malaysia's political alignment with the Palestinian group's political efforts, distancing from its military operations. Both Malaysia and Indonesia urged the global community to uphold international law to prevent potential escalations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025