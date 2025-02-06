Malaysia Condemns Proposed Displacement of Palestinians
Malaysia has denounced any proposals for forcibly displacing Palestinians, labeling them as ethnic cleansing and a breach of international law. It reaffirms its support for a two-state solution and calls for international adherence to legal standards, echoing sentiments shared by neighboring Indonesia.
In a stark rebuttal to recent proposals, Malaysia has voiced strong opposition against any forced displacement of Palestinians, labeling such acts as ethnic cleansing and a direct violation of international law. The foreign ministry's statement arrives in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected proposal involving Gaza.
The Malaysian government, which has historically supported the Palestinian cause, reiterated its commitment to a two-state solution, regarded as the viable path toward enduring peace. This stance resonates with Indonesia, another Muslim-majority nation, which likewise rebuked any demographic changes intended for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized Malaysia's political alignment with the Palestinian group's political efforts, distancing from its military operations. Both Malaysia and Indonesia urged the global community to uphold international law to prevent potential escalations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
