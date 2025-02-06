Tragic Hunting Mistake: Villagers in Palghar Arrested

A hunting expedition in Maharashtra's Palghar district turned tragic when Ramesh Vartha, a 60-year-old villager, was mistaken for a wild boar and shot dead. The incident, which occurred on January 29, came to light only after Vartha's wife filed a missing person's complaint.

Palghar Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abhijit Dharashivkar, revealed that the hunting group had ventured into Borsheti forest when some members got separated. Sagar Naresh Hadal, 28, believed Vartha's footsteps were those of a wild boar and opened fire, killing him instantly.

In a panic, the group hid Vartha's body in the bushes instead of alerting authorities. After investigations and interrogations, nine people, including Hadal, were detained and charged under sections related to culpable homicide and evidence tampering, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)