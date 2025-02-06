Left Menu

Tragic Hunting Mistake: Villagers in Palghar Arrested

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a man was mistakenly shot dead during a hunting expedition. Nine villagers were arrested after they mistook the deceased for a wild boar. The incident was covered up by hiding the body, leading to charges of culpable homicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:53 IST
A hunting expedition in Maharashtra's Palghar district turned tragic when Ramesh Vartha, a 60-year-old villager, was mistaken for a wild boar and shot dead. The incident, which occurred on January 29, came to light only after Vartha's wife filed a missing person's complaint.

Palghar Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abhijit Dharashivkar, revealed that the hunting group had ventured into Borsheti forest when some members got separated. Sagar Naresh Hadal, 28, believed Vartha's footsteps were those of a wild boar and opened fire, killing him instantly.

In a panic, the group hid Vartha's body in the bushes instead of alerting authorities. After investigations and interrogations, nine people, including Hadal, were detained and charged under sections related to culpable homicide and evidence tampering, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

