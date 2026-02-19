Tragic Clash at Pre-Wedding Ceremony in Maharashtra
Three individuals were killed in a violent dispute between two groups during a pre-wedding ceremony in Maharashtra's Dhule district. Authorities have arrested three suspects, who fled towards Gujarat. The incident has prompted a call for local vigilance to aid in capturing the perpetrators.
In a shocking turn of events, a pre-wedding ceremony in Maharashtra's Dhule district turned deadly after a minor dispute escalated into a violent clash on Wednesday. Police reported that three individuals were killed during the incident, which took place at Pimlaner in Sakri tehsil, close to the Gujarat-Maharashtra border.
The conflict involved two groups and resulted in the deaths of Suresh Gosavi, 50, Sahil Gosavi, 35, and Devendra Pawar, 36. According to officials, the quarrel erupted over a trivial issue during the ceremony and led to a violent altercation.
Authorities have arrested three suspects—Kantilal Gosavi, 42, Jaswant Gosavi, 36, and their driver—who fled the scene but were intercepted on the Gujarat-Navapur border. A small knife was recovered from the suspects, all hailing from Songad in Gujarat. The situation in the area is currently calm, according to police reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
