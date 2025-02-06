UN Experts Demand Release of Tunisian Rights Advocate Sihem Bensedrine Amid Health Crisis

United Nations human rights experts have called for the immediate release of Sihem Bensedrine, a prominent Tunisian human rights advocate and the former head of the country’s Truth and Dignity Commission, as her health sharply deteriorates during a prolonged hunger strike.

Bensedrine, 75, was hospitalized on 25 January 2025 and admitted to the intensive care unit at Rabta Ernest Conseil Hospital. Her hunger strike began on 14 January 2025 as a protest against her detention, which commenced in August 2024. The UN experts expressed grave concern over her condition, stressing the urgency of her release.

“We are deeply alarmed at Ms. Bensedrine’s declining health and the circumstances of her detention,” the experts said in a joint statement. “She must be released immediately and unconditionally, and any charges against her must be dropped.”

Bensedrine’s arrest last year drew widespread condemnation from rights groups, who believe she is being targeted for her leadership of the Truth and Dignity Commission. The Commission’s work has been critical in documenting past human rights abuses and recommending prosecutions for those responsible. Under Tunisian law, members of the Commission are protected from legal liability for their work, but the experts noted that her detention appears to be retaliation for the findings and recommendations in the Commission’s final report.

The UN experts also reminded Tunisian authorities of their obligations under international law, urging them to respect Bensedrine’s fundamental rights and her role in promoting justice and accountability. They emphasized that her continued imprisonment undermines efforts to address past violations and sends a chilling message to other human rights defenders in the country.

“We will continue to closely monitor Ms. Bensedrine’s situation and remain in dialogue with the Tunisian authorities,” the experts said. “Her immediate release is not only a matter of human rights, but of ensuring that the process of truth and reconciliation can proceed without fear of reprisal.”