Border Tensions Rise: Mexico Deploys Troops Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

In response to tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexico has sent 10,000 troops to its northern border, marking a significant military presence amid mounting political tensions. The deployment began on Wednesday with military trucks and National Guard members arriving in Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana.

The troops' mission includes intercepting makeshift ladders and ropes used for illegal crossings and patrolling sensitive areas. This deployment follows negotiations between Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Trump, after the latter postponed severe tariffs on Mexico in exchange for increased border security efforts.

Despite a decrease in migration levels and fentanyl overdoses over the past year, Trump declared an emergency at the border. The U.S. pledged to reduce gun trafficking into Mexico, addressing the cross-border crime linked to cartel violence. Mexico's political maneuver is seen as a savvy diplomatic move by Sheinbaum, demonstrating her ability to handle foreign policy challenges.

