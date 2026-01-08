Russia says any troops sent to Ukraine by 'coalition of the willing' would be targets

Russia ‌said on Thursday that any ⁠troops sent to Ukraine by Western governments ​would be "legitimate combat ‍targets", after Britain and France ⁠announced plans ‌to ⁠deploy a multinational force ‍there in the ​event of a ceasefire.

A ⁠Russian Foreign Ministry ⁠statement said "militaristic declarations" by a coalition ⁠of pro-Ukraine European governments were ⁠becoming ‌increasingly dangerous.

