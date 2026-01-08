Left Menu

Russia says any troops sent to Ukraine by 'coalition of the willing' would be targets

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:39 IST
Russia says any troops sent to Ukraine by 'coalition of the willing' would be targets
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia ‌said on Thursday that any ⁠troops sent to Ukraine by Western governments ​would be "legitimate combat ‍targets", after Britain and France ⁠announced plans ‌to ⁠deploy a multinational force ‍there in the ​event of a ceasefire.

A ⁠Russian Foreign Ministry ⁠statement said "militaristic declarations" by a coalition ⁠of pro-Ukraine European governments were ⁠becoming ‌increasingly dangerous.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
If VP can exercise Prez's functions, why can't RS deputy chairman perform duties of chairman: SC

If VP can exercise Prez's functions, why can't RS deputy chairman perform du...

 India
2
Terry Yorath, former Leeds and Wales midfielder, dies at age 75

Terry Yorath, former Leeds and Wales midfielder, dies at age 75

 United Kingdom
3
BookMyForex enables same-day international transfers for overseas education payments

BookMyForex enables same-day international transfers for overseas education ...

 India
4
Punjab: Court complexes in Ropar, Ferozepur evacuated after bomb threat emails

Punjab: Court complexes in Ropar, Ferozepur evacuated after bomb threat emai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026