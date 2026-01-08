Russia says any troops sent to Ukraine by 'coalition of the willing' would be targets
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:39 IST
Russia said on Thursday that any troops sent to Ukraine by Western governments would be "legitimate combat targets", after Britain and France announced plans to deploy a multinational force there in the event of a ceasefire.
A Russian Foreign Ministry statement said "militaristic declarations" by a coalition of pro-Ukraine European governments were becoming increasingly dangerous.
