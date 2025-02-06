Left Menu

Swift Justice Sought in Disturbing Thane Tragedy

In Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities are preparing a chargesheet in a harrowing case involving the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl. The accused, Vishal Gawli, and his wife allegedly committed the crime. Efforts are being made to ensure a seamless investigation and a swift trial.

Updated: 06-02-2025 11:35 IST
In a shocking case from Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities announced that a chargesheet would be filed within a week regarding the brutal rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl. Vishal Gawli, along with his wife Sakshi, allegedly abducted the young victim from Kalyan, leading to this grievous crime.

Police reports indicate that after the crime, the couple transported the body via auto-rickshaw and discarded it along the Kalyan-Padgha road. The body was discovered on December 24, leading to the prompt arrest of Sakshi Gawli, followed by her husband's capture the next day in Buldhana district.

Authorities are focusing on compiling an error-free investigation, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende overseeing efforts to bring the case to a fast-track court for expedited justice. The involvement of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam aims to fortify the prosecution's position.

