Iran's Naval Leap: Unveiling Drone-Launching Warships

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have launched their first vessel capable of deploying drones and helicopters at sea. Transformed from a commercial ship, the Shahid Beheshti now features a runway and extended operation capabilities, enhancing Iran's military strength amid tensions with Israel and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
In a significant military advancement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards unveiled a ship capable of launching drones and helicopters, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday. The development comes amid ongoing military exercises from January through March, all against the backdrop of escalating tensions with Israel and the U.S.

The ship, formerly a commercial container vessel now named Shahid Beheshti, features a 180-meter runway and boasts the capability to operate without refueling for up to a year, according to Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri. This makes it a mobile platform for drone and helicopter missions across the oceans.

This addition bolsters Iran's defense capabilities, as the Shahid Beheshti can manage larger drones like the Qaher and Mohajer-6, marking a strategic expansion of the country's military reach. A month ago, Iran's navy also received its inaugural signals intelligence ship, further expanding its naval capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

