Fraudulent CSR Fund Scheme Unravels in Kerala

Authorities are uncovering more details about a massive fraud involving a 26-year-old man who promised highly-discounted scooters and laptops using nonexistent CSR funds. The scam, led by Anandu Krishnan from Kerala's Idukki district, is estimated to have swindled around Rs 600-700 crore from unsuspecting citizens.

Krishnan, recently arrested, has been accused of setting up fake societies to attract victims, mainly women, into investing money under false pretenses. So far, 12 separate cases have been documented in Idukki district alone, with more complaints surfacing in other parts of the state.

The investigation also scrutinizes Krishnan's alleged political connections and bank records, aiming to trace the misappropriated funds. This case highlights significant lapses in monitoring and regulating claims associated with CSR funding across corporations and the need for increased vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)