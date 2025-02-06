Left Menu

Grenfell Tower to be Demolished: Families Question Timing and Process

The decision to demolish the Grenfell Tower, where 72 people died in a fire seven years ago, has sparked controversy among bereaved families. The demolition will occur after the tragedy's eighth anniversary. Criticism surrounds the decision-making process, which some say ignored the voices of relatives.

The Grenfell Tower, scene of a tragic fire killing 72 people in June 2017, is set for demolition, according to announcements made by bereaved families and survivors on Thursday. The fire had devastated the 23-storey social housing block located in one of London's wealthiest areas, marking the deadliest residential blaze in Britain since World War Two.

Grenfell Next of Kin (GNK), which represents many families of the victims, reported that Angela Rayner, Britain's deputy prime minister, communicated her decision during a meeting with affected families and survivors. The demolition, of the still-standing but shrouded tower, is planned to occur post the eighth anniversary of the fire this June.

Government advisors highlighted deteriorating structural issues, necessitating careful dismantling of the damaged building. However, Grenfell United criticized the short consultation period, accusing Rayner of disregarding families' opinions. The housing department's silence has been noted, though MP Joe Powell confirmed the decision on social media, emphasizing the community's enduring emotional connection to Grenfell Tower.

