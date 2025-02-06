Left Menu

Trade War Escalates as China Condemns U.S. Tariffs

China's commerce ministry has criticized U.S. tariffs as 'vile' and 'unilateralist,' accusing them of worsening global trade tensions. Despite President Trump's tariff threats, China aims to work with global partners against trade protectionism while contesting the tariffs at the World Trade Organization.

06-02-2025
China has condemned the recent U.S. tariffs, labeling them as 'vile' and a product of unilateral decision-making that strains global trade relations.

He Yongqian, spokesperson for China's commerce ministry, articulated Beijing's readiness to collaborate with other nations to counteract the challenges posed by such unilateralism. Despite a temporary reprieve on tariffs for Canada and Mexico, 10% tariffs on Chinese goods were enacted on Tuesday, with President Trump hinting at further increases.

Amid U.S. allegations regarding Chinese chemical exports to Mexico, China insists substantial measures have been implemented to curb drug-related trade. Nevertheless, it plans to protest the tariffs at the World Trade Organization, advocating for dialogue but prepared to safeguard its interests against perceived 'bullying.'

