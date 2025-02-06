Diplomatic Journalism Tensions: Le Monde Loses Moscow Correspondent

In a significant diplomatic move, Russia announced on Thursday the withdrawal of accreditation for Le Monde's Moscow correspondent. This decision arose after Paris's refusal to grant a visa to a Russian journalist, leaving the French newspaper without a presence in Moscow since the 1950s.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated the action was a retaliatory measure after multiple warnings to France regarding its visa rejections. Le Monde condemned what it described as a 'covert expulsion' of its journalist and lamented on the absence of their Moscow correspondent for the first time since 1957.

Jérôme Fenoglio, director of Le Monde, emphasized in a publication the critical need for credible reporting from Russia. There is a belief in Paris that the Russian journalists, denied visas, might be operating under the guise of intelligence agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)