Diplomatic Journalism Tensions: Le Monde Loses Moscow Correspondent
Russia withdrew accreditation from Le Monde's Moscow correspondent after Paris refused a visa to a Russian reporter. This marks the first time since the 1950s that the paper lacks a journalist in Moscow. Le Monde criticizes the decision, citing the importance of reporting on Russia.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic move, Russia announced on Thursday the withdrawal of accreditation for Le Monde's Moscow correspondent. This decision arose after Paris's refusal to grant a visa to a Russian journalist, leaving the French newspaper without a presence in Moscow since the 1950s.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated the action was a retaliatory measure after multiple warnings to France regarding its visa rejections. Le Monde condemned what it described as a 'covert expulsion' of its journalist and lamented on the absence of their Moscow correspondent for the first time since 1957.
Jérôme Fenoglio, director of Le Monde, emphasized in a publication the critical need for credible reporting from Russia. There is a belief in Paris that the Russian journalists, denied visas, might be operating under the guise of intelligence agents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Le Monde
- correspondent
- accreditation
- visa
- diplomatic
- retaliation
- Paris
- journalism
- Moscow