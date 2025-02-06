Trump's Controversial Gaza Relocation Proposal Sparks Global Outcry

Israel's defense minister announced plans to prepare for a large exodus of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip as part of President Donald Trump's controversial proposal.

Minister Israel Katz revealed that the plan involves exit options by land, sea, and air—endorsing Trump's vision of allowing Gazans to resettle globally. However, the potential for return remains uncertain, amplifying concerns among Palestinians about enduring displacement.

Despite U.S. clarification of the relocation's temporary nature, Palestinians and international critics view the plan as a breach of international law, fearing it foreshadows permanent displacement. Human rights organizations have condemned it as forcibly unsettling a populace already reeling from military conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)