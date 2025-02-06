Left Menu

Iran's Dronelaunching Naval Powerhouse Begins Voyage

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have unveiled a drone launching vessel, marking a strategic military advance amid heightened international tensions. The transformed commercial ship, named Shahid Beheshti, enhances Iran's defense capabilities in international waters. This development aligns with Iran's efforts to expand its national security measures and deterrence power.

In a significant development, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have launched the nation's first naval vessel capable of deploying drones and helicopters at sea, according to reports from the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

This strategic advancement arises during wide-ranging military exercises projected to last until early March, indicating Iran's readiness for potential escalations with Israel and the United States under President Donald Trump's administration. The ship's transformation from a commercial vessel into a mobile naval entity highlights Tehran's commitment to boosting defense capabilities on open waters.

Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri emphasized that the addition of the Shahid Beheshti to the fleet is a crucial enhancement of Iran's defense and deterrence in distant waters, safeguarding national interests. Along with launching large drones, the vessel is equipped with attack crafts, unmanned submarines, and missile systems, fortifying its military arsenal.

