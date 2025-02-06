Tragedy Strikes: Drone Attack Claims Three Lives in Belgorod
A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian village of Logachyovka in the Belgorod region resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a minor. The attack involved a shell dropping from the drone, which struck a civilian car carrying the victims.
A tragic drone attack in the Russian region of Belgorod has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a minor, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
The incident occurred in the village of Logachyovka, where a shell from the drone struck a civilian vehicle occupied by the victims.
Governor Gladkov communicated the details of the attack through the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
