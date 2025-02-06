Tragedy Strikes: Drone Attack Claims Three Lives in Belgorod

A tragic drone attack in the Russian region of Belgorod has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a minor, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The incident occurred in the village of Logachyovka, where a shell from the drone struck a civilian vehicle occupied by the victims.

Governor Gladkov communicated the details of the attack through the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)