Tragedy Strikes: Drone Attack Claims Three Lives in Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian village of Logachyovka in the Belgorod region resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a minor. The attack involved a shell dropping from the drone, which struck a civilian car carrying the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A tragic drone attack in the Russian region of Belgorod has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a minor, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The incident occurred in the village of Logachyovka, where a shell from the drone struck a civilian vehicle occupied by the victims.

Governor Gladkov communicated the details of the attack through the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

