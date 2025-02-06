Left Menu

India's New Emigration Law: Facilitating Safe Overseas Employment

India is considering a new law to replace the outdated 1983 Emigration Act, aiming to improve the process for securing overseas employment. This initiative comes amidst recent deportations of Indian immigrants from the US. The legislation seeks to enhance the support framework for emigrants and ensure safe and legal migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: thebluediamondgallery.com
The Indian government is advancing efforts to introduce new legislation that promotes safe and orderly overseas employment by replacing the outdated Emigration Act of 1983. Spearheaded by the Ministry of External Affairs, the new bill, tentatively named 'Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024,' aims to facilitate circular migration for job seekers abroad.

This legislative initiative follows the recent deportation of 104 Indian immigrants from the US. A report by the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has highlighted the urgent need for reform, urging the government to expedite consultations and public discussions on the draft bill.

The proposed framework seeks to expand the network of Protector of Emigrants offices in key migration hubs, ensuring adequate support and awareness for potential emigrants. The committee also emphasizes collaboration with local media and civil society to educate individuals about the risks of illegal migration and the rights and processes involved in legal migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

