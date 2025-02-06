Court Clears Three Men in 2018 Delhi Attempted Murder Case

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has acquitted three men accused in a 2018 attempted murder case due to unreliable prosecution evidence. The court found the testimonies from eyewitnesses lacking credibility and mismatched with circumstantial facts.

Presiding over the case were Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Sangwan, with Rajender Chauhan, Sunil Chauhan, and Babita facing charges related to an alleged stabbing incident on April 17, 2018. The court, on January 29, emphasized the contradictions and deficiencies in witness accounts and investigative proceedings.

Crucially, the court noted that medical evidence did not support the prosecution's narrative, and delays in filing the FIR, along with inadequate probing by investigating officers, undermined the case. The verdict underscores the need for thorough investigations and reliable evidence in judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)