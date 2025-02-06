Left Menu

Tragedy in Telangana: Police Officer's Untimely Death

A sub-inspector from the Telangana Special Police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district died by suicide. The 38-year-old officer was found hanging at his residence in Mulugu district. Initial investigations suggest family disputes as a probable cause. A case has been registered based on his father’s complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector from Telangana Special Police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district has reportedly died by suicide in his Mulugu district residence.

According to authorities, the 38-year-old officer took his own life by hanging from a ceiling fan after midnight on Wednesday. Family disputes are believed to have influenced his tragic decision, a police official stated after initial investigations.

Following the incident, the SI's father lodged a complaint that prompted police to register a case. Further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the officer's death are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

