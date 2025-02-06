Kerala Court Denies BJP Leader Anticipatory Bail in Hate Speech Case

A court in Kerala has turned down the anticipatory bail plea of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader P C George on Thursday. This decision is anchored in an alleged hate speech case pending against George.

His bail plea was dismissed by the Kottayam District Sessions Court, following a case filed by the Erattupetta police. The case was initiated based on a complaint from Muhamed Shihab, a leader in the Muslim Youth League, accusing George of making statements inciting religious hatred.

The former MLA's remarks, alleged to be directed against a minority community during a TV discussion, have led to charges under several sections, including Section 196(1)(a) and Section 299 of the BNS, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)