Ireland Takes Stand on Gaza Crisis

Ireland's Foreign Ministry rejected Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz's suggestion to accept Palestinians displaced from Gaza. They emphasize increased aid, restoration of services, and a framework for the return of displaced people. The ministry deemed contrary comments as unhelpful distractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:05 IST
Ireland's Foreign Ministry has unequivocally rejected a proposal by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz to accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza into Ireland.

In a statement, the ministry underlined the importance of increasing aid to Gaza, restoring basic services, and establishing a clear framework for the return of displaced residents.

The ministry further criticized any contradictory remarks, describing them as unhelpful distractions from the core issues that need addressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

