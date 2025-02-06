Left Menu

Aid Freeze Leaves Balkan NGOs in Crisis

The abrupt freeze on foreign aid by US President Donald Trump has severely impacted NGOs in the Western Balkans. Organizations dependent on USAID funding to support marginalized communities and promote reforms are left in uncertainty. The freeze affects Kosovo's economic growth and projects in several sectors.

In the wake of US President Donald Trump's sudden freeze on foreign aid, non-governmental organisations across the Western Balkans find themselves in dire straits. Struggling to adapt, these groups had heavily relied on the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for critical funding, especially those serving marginalized communities and advocating for essential reforms in sectors like the judiciary, finance, and energy.

USAID's contributions to Kosovo's economy have been significant, pumping over $1 billion into local economic growth and small businesses, and supporting the country's steps toward integration into European and Euro-Atlantic institutions. However, following Trump's directive, a pause has been placed on all programs and grants lacking an approved waiver from the Secretary of State, thus halting progress and causing uncertainty.

This funding freeze is particularly troubling for projects surrounding gender diversity and rights, with impacts most evident in Kosovo. The suspension is viewed as a setback for women's groups and organizations dedicated to women's rights and economic development. Community leaders express growing concerns over potential unrest due to financial instability in an already volatile region.

