Railway Crime Bust: Mobile Phone Thieves Caught

Two individuals from Telangana and Karnataka were apprehended for allegedly pilfering mobile phones from railway passengers. Police recovered 42 phones worth Rs 6.79 lakh from the suspects, with 23 devices traced back to thefts at Kalyan, Dombivali, and Thane stations. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:30 IST
In a bid to curb theft on railway premises, two individuals from Telangana and Karnataka were taken into custody for allegedly stealing mobile phones from passengers. The arrests were confirmed by a senior police official on Thursday.

Chinna Venkatesh Pusla, 32, hailing from Dharwad in Karnataka, and Ashok Hanmanta Avula, 25, from Rangareddy in Telangana, were captured by Crime Unit III of the railway police. The operation was led by senior inspector Vijay Khedkar.

A haul of 42 mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 6.79 lakh, was recovered during the operation. Of these, 23 were identified as stolen from the Kalyan, Dombivali, and Thane railway stations. Further investigations are currently underway, Khedkar stated.

