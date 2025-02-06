Railway Crime Bust: Mobile Phone Thieves Caught
Two individuals from Telangana and Karnataka were apprehended for allegedly pilfering mobile phones from railway passengers. Police recovered 42 phones worth Rs 6.79 lakh from the suspects, with 23 devices traced back to thefts at Kalyan, Dombivali, and Thane stations. Investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to curb theft on railway premises, two individuals from Telangana and Karnataka were taken into custody for allegedly stealing mobile phones from passengers. The arrests were confirmed by a senior police official on Thursday.
Chinna Venkatesh Pusla, 32, hailing from Dharwad in Karnataka, and Ashok Hanmanta Avula, 25, from Rangareddy in Telangana, were captured by Crime Unit III of the railway police. The operation was led by senior inspector Vijay Khedkar.
A haul of 42 mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 6.79 lakh, was recovered during the operation. Of these, 23 were identified as stolen from the Kalyan, Dombivali, and Thane railway stations. Further investigations are currently underway, Khedkar stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accidents in Karnataka: Multiple Casualties Reported
Telangana's Davos Diaries: Pushing the Boundaries of Business
Telangana Seals Rs 15000 Crore Deals to Boost Sustainable Growth with MEIL
Tragic Truck Accident in Karnataka Claims 10 Lives
Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Twin Road Accidents Claim 13 Lives