Escalating Violence in South Kordofan and Blue Nile Pushes Regions to Brink of Humanitarian Catastrophe

Violence in Sudan's South Kordofan and Blue Nile states is escalating at an alarming rate, pushing both regions toward a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The latest outbreak of hostilities in Kadugli, South Kordofan's capital, has reportedly claimed at least 80 civilian lives and left dozens more injured. The deteriorating security situation is exacerbating already critical humanitarian conditions.

Disturbing reports have emerged from Kadugli, detailing the use of women and children as human shields, the obstruction of humanitarian aid, and the detention of civilians, including minors. These actions constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and must be condemned unequivocally.

Meanwhile, in Blue Nile state, the situation remains dire. The persistent threat of violence, coupled with reports of mass mobilization for renewed conflict, poses an imminent risk of further bloodshed. Civilians in both states have long been cut off from life-saving assistance due to ongoing conflict, severely limited humanitarian access, and a critical shortage of medical supplies.

Food insecurity is becoming increasingly severe in South Kordofan, where families are surviving on dangerously limited food supplies. Malnutrition rates are rising sharply, signaling the onset of a broader humanitarian disaster if immediate action is not taken. The continued fighting threatens to deprive even more people of access to essential aid, deepening human suffering and leading to further loss of life.

This is a pivotal moment for the international community and all parties involved in the conflict. All sides must prioritize de-escalation and take immediate steps to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. Furthermore, it is imperative that humanitarian organizations are granted safe and unrestricted access to those in desperate need of assistance.

Failure to act swiftly will result in a worsening crisis, with devastating consequences for the civilian population in South Kordofan and Blue Nile. The international community must not stand by as these regions spiral further into chaos and despair.