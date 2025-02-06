Shockwaves in Sweden: Mass Shooting Triggers National Grief and Questions

A devastating mass shooting in Orebro, Sweden this week left ten people dead at Campus Risbergska, an adult education center. Law enforcement authorities, who addressed the press on Thursday, confirmed that the shooter had connections to the educational facility, though precise details remain vague.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, creating chaos in the school's normally tranquil environment on the outskirts of Orebro, a town 200 kilometers from Stockholm. Around 130 police officers responded to the emergency alarms, finding a scene police described as an 'inferno.' The gunman was found dead with three firearms, 10 empty magazines, and unused ammunition nearby, leaving authorities puzzled about his death as no shots were returned by the officers.

The tragedy has shocked the nation, drawing a response from King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who attended a memorial service in Orebro. The Swedish Football Association announced a moment of silence before upcoming international matches, highlighting a somber acknowledgment of the rare occurrence of gun violence in Swedish schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)