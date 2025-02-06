Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand DGP Appointment
The BJP accuses the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of unconstitutional practices by appointing Anurag Gupta as DGP without UPSC consultation. The appointment, following Gupta's removal by the Election Commission, has sparked political tension, with the BJP demanding a CBI probe and the JMM defending its decision.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has intensified its criticism of the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling Anurag Gupta's appointment as the state's Director General of Police (DGP) as unconstitutional.
This controversy arose after the BJP called for a CBI investigation against Gupta, who was reappointed as DGP despite his earlier removal by the Election Commission amidst the 2024 assembly elections. The opposition party argues that Gupta's appointment ignored the constitutional role of the UPSC in such decisions, thus violating the Supreme Court's mandate.
State BJP president Babulal Marandi has accused the ruling dispensation of using the police for political motives, while the JMM dismissed these allegations as frustration following their electoral defeat. The JMM maintains that Gupta's appointment was made in a cabinet decision, a practice reflective of other state appointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- DGP
- Anurag Gupta
- unconstitutional
- UPSC
- BJP
- JMM
- Congress
- CBI probe
- political tension
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Leads Massive Roadshow Boosting BJP's Triple-Engine Appeal in Dehradun
BJP workers resorting to hooliganism as party headed to historic defeat in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at press conference.
BJP workers threatening AAP volunteers in Kalkaji, will file complaint with Election Commission: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Political Firestorm: Punjab vs BJP Over Controversial Remarks
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Intimidation in Delhi Election Run-Up