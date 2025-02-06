Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand DGP Appointment

The BJP has intensified its criticism of the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling Anurag Gupta's appointment as the state's Director General of Police (DGP) as unconstitutional.

This controversy arose after the BJP called for a CBI investigation against Gupta, who was reappointed as DGP despite his earlier removal by the Election Commission amidst the 2024 assembly elections. The opposition party argues that Gupta's appointment ignored the constitutional role of the UPSC in such decisions, thus violating the Supreme Court's mandate.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi has accused the ruling dispensation of using the police for political motives, while the JMM dismissed these allegations as frustration following their electoral defeat. The JMM maintains that Gupta's appointment was made in a cabinet decision, a practice reflective of other state appointments.

