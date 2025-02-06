Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand DGP Appointment

The BJP accuses the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of unconstitutional practices by appointing Anurag Gupta as DGP without UPSC consultation. The appointment, following Gupta's removal by the Election Commission, has sparked political tension, with the BJP demanding a CBI probe and the JMM defending its decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has intensified its criticism of the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling Anurag Gupta's appointment as the state's Director General of Police (DGP) as unconstitutional.

This controversy arose after the BJP called for a CBI investigation against Gupta, who was reappointed as DGP despite his earlier removal by the Election Commission amidst the 2024 assembly elections. The opposition party argues that Gupta's appointment ignored the constitutional role of the UPSC in such decisions, thus violating the Supreme Court's mandate.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi has accused the ruling dispensation of using the police for political motives, while the JMM dismissed these allegations as frustration following their electoral defeat. The JMM maintains that Gupta's appointment was made in a cabinet decision, a practice reflective of other state appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

