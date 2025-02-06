Left Menu

Property Dispute Turns Violent: Dalit Man Shot in Head

A property dispute in Hastipur led to a violent altercation where a Dalit man, Chandra Pal, was shot in the head, allegedly by village head Babloo. The victim is critically injured and hospitalized. Police are searching for Babloo and two accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:49 IST
In a shocking incident, a Dalit man sustained severe injuries after being shot in the head amid a property dispute in Hastipur village. Police identified the injured as Chandra Pal, who is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The altercation reportedly began when Pal and the village head, Babloo, argued over a contentious piece of land. This dispute, reportedly a long-standing one, escalated into violence, with Babloo allegedly pulling the trigger.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for Babloo and his two supposed accomplices. Senior officials, including Rural Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain, are overseeing the investigation as tension remains high in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

