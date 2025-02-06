Property Dispute Turns Violent: Dalit Man Shot in Head

In a shocking incident, a Dalit man sustained severe injuries after being shot in the head amid a property dispute in Hastipur village. Police identified the injured as Chandra Pal, who is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The altercation reportedly began when Pal and the village head, Babloo, argued over a contentious piece of land. This dispute, reportedly a long-standing one, escalated into violence, with Babloo allegedly pulling the trigger.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for Babloo and his two supposed accomplices. Senior officials, including Rural Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain, are overseeing the investigation as tension remains high in the region.

