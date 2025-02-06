Diplomatic Tensions: Le Monde's Absence in Moscow for the First Time Since 1950s

In a striking diplomatic standoff, Russia has denied the renewal of accreditation for Le Monde's correspondent, marking the absence of the French daily from Moscow for the first time since the 1950s. This decision follows France's refusal to issue a visa to a Russian journalist, signaling heightened diplomatic tensions.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the move was a retaliation against France's earlier visa denial. She emphasized that it wasn't a personal issue with the correspondent, Benjamin Quénelle, but rather a reciprocal measure. Le Monde, a leading French newspaper, has criticized the action as a 'covert expulsion of our journalist.'

France's foreign ministry has condemned the decision, urging Russia to reverse it, warning of potential retaliations. The situation underscores the increasingly difficult environment for journalists in Russia, particularly since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, where media controls have intensified and independent reporting faces severe restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)