Left Menu

Crackdown on Drug Peddling in Jammu and Kashmir

Five alleged drug peddlers have been charged under the PIT-NDPS Act in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The accused, identified by police, were detained and lodged in various jails. Action was taken following dossiers prepared by local police and orders from the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:46 IST
Crackdown on Drug Peddling in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against the drug trade, five individuals have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Toyoub Sheikh, Abrar Ahamd Misger alias Aaba, Milad Bashir Bhat, Mohammad Rafiq Patoo, and Muneer Ahmad Bhat, were detained following investigations by the local police.

Orders facilitating their arrest were issued by the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, supporting dossiers compiled by Srinagar police. The individuals are now held in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu, and District Jails of Udhampur and Kathua.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025