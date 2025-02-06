Crackdown on Drug Peddling in Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive move against the drug trade, five individuals have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Toyoub Sheikh, Abrar Ahamd Misger alias Aaba, Milad Bashir Bhat, Mohammad Rafiq Patoo, and Muneer Ahmad Bhat, were detained following investigations by the local police.

Orders facilitating their arrest were issued by the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, supporting dossiers compiled by Srinagar police. The individuals are now held in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu, and District Jails of Udhampur and Kathua.

(With inputs from agencies.)