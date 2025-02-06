Left Menu

Double-Price Promise: The Alleged CSR Scam Unraveled

Anandu Krishnan has been remanded in Muvattupuzha for allegedly duping people by falsely promising goods at half price using CSR funds. Political figures' alleged involvement is under investigation. Krishnan utilized societies to collect money, with women being primary victims. Over Rs 600-700 crore is estimated to be involved.

  • Country:
  • India

Anandu Krishnan, a 26-year-old from Thodupuzha, was remanded by a Muvattupuzha court for five days of police custody amid investigations into his alleged scheme to defraud victims under the pretense of CSR funding. Krishnan is accused of enticing people with promises of discounted scooters and laptops.

Authorities are tracing Krishnan's financial actions, seizing three of his vehicles, as more complaints are filed across regions like Thodupuzha and North Paravur. The operation allegedly exploited Krishnan's political connections, with several leaders named, although some deny any link to the fraudulent activities.

The scam, pegged at Rs 600-700 crore, reportedly targeted women through societies Krishnan established. He operated under the veneer of managing CSR funds for numerous companies, a claim dismissed upon police scrutiny. Legal proceedings extend to multiple districts with ongoing probes into potential political collusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

