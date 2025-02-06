Massive Fraud of Half-Priced Promises: Anandu Krishnan's Scam Unveiled

The unfolding saga of an extensive fraud operation led by Anandu Krishnan continues to shock Kerala's public and authorities. The 26-year-old was remanded to five days in custody by a local court in Muvattupuzha, as police delve deeper into a swindle estimated at Rs 600-700 crore.

Krishnan reportedly lured his victims by falsely promising scooters, laptops, and more at drastically reduced prices under the guise of CSR fund utilization. As investigations progress, police have seized three of Krishnan's cars and frozen his bank accounts, while complaints continue to pour in from across regions.

Political figures caught in the controversy insist on their innocence, while officers pursue leads on Krishnan's political connections. Despite denials, the authorities suspect involvement from significant personalities and explore the scam's intricate operations across various socio-economic platforms within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)