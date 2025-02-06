Human Rights Commission Demands Transparent Probe in Police Assault Case

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered a transparent and objective investigation into an alleged police assault on a family near a Pathanamthitta bar. This incident, involving women and reported on recently, has prompted urgent action from the commission.

Justice Alexander Thomas, the chairperson of the commission, instructed the Thiruvananthapuram Range Inspector General (IG) to designate a Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) from outside Pathanamthitta district to lead the investigation. The IG is to assess the SP's findings and report back to the SHRC within a month.

Early police reports indicate that three family members, including a woman, suffered injuries due to a mistaken identity incident. Following the attack, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Ajitha Begum has suspended the officers involved pending further enquiry. The SHRC will review the case again on March 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)