India and US Pledge to Deepen Defence Ties in First Call Between Rajnath Singh and Pete Hegseth

During the discussion, both leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the multifaceted India-US defence cooperation, which spans land, air, maritime, and space domains.

The Ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing interoperability, improving logistics and information sharing, and conducting joint military exercises to bolster mutual defence capabilities.
In their first telephonic conversation on February 6, 2025, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to Mr. Pete Hegseth on his confirmation as the United States Secretary of Defense. This inaugural call marked a significant step in fortifying the already robust defence relationship between India and the United States.

During the discussion, both leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the multifaceted India-US defence cooperation, which spans land, air, maritime, and space domains. They expressed mutual appreciation for the ongoing and remarkable growth in the bilateral defence partnership and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepen these strategic ties.

A key focus of the conversation was on advancing technology cooperation and integrating defence industrial supply chains. The Ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing interoperability, improving logistics and information sharing, and conducting joint military exercises to bolster mutual defence capabilities.

Furthermore, both sides agreed to provide increased support for the burgeoning defence innovation ecosystem, fostering collaboration between governments, start-ups, businesses, and academic institutions. This initiative aims to harness the potential of emerging technologies and drive innovation in the defence sector.

Significantly, the two Ministers committed to drafting a comprehensive framework on defence cooperation. This framework will outline the strategic roadmap for bilateral collaboration from 2025 to 2035, ensuring a structured and forward-looking approach to addressing global security challenges and strengthening the defence partnership.

This conversation underscores the shared vision of India and the United States in promoting peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, reflecting a steadfast alliance built on mutual trust and strategic alignment.

