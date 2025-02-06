Juvenile Crime Shock: Young Boys Accused in Heinous Act

Three young boys have been taken into custody for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in the Chinhat area of Lucknow, according to police reports on Thursday.

SHO Ajay Narayan Singh stated that the accused, aged 9, 10, and 11, have been presented to the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings.

Police disclosed that the incident took place in January when the boys allegedly enticed the girl under the guise of playing, subsequently gang-raping her and threatening her with harm if she spoke out. An FIR was filed on February 1, leading to the boys' apprehension the next day. Investigations are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)