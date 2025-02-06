Left Menu

Juvenile Crime Shock: Young Boys Accused in Heinous Act

Three boys, aged 9 to 11, have been apprehended for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Lucknow's Chinhat area. The incident, which occurred in January under the pretense of play, was reported on February 1. The accused were brought before the Juvenile Justice Board, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:07 IST
  • India

Three young boys have been taken into custody for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in the Chinhat area of Lucknow, according to police reports on Thursday.

SHO Ajay Narayan Singh stated that the accused, aged 9, 10, and 11, have been presented to the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings.

Police disclosed that the incident took place in January when the boys allegedly enticed the girl under the guise of playing, subsequently gang-raping her and threatening her with harm if she spoke out. An FIR was filed on February 1, leading to the boys' apprehension the next day. Investigations are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

