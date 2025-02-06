Left Menu

EU Cracks Down on E-commerce Giants Temu and Shein

The European Commission has declared that Chinese marketplaces Temu and Shein will be held accountable for selling dangerous products. This comes as part of a larger effort to regulate a surge of inexpensive e-commerce imports into the EU, with similar actions occurring in the U.S. The Commission will also explore fees and new measures to ensure compliance and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission announced a significant move on Wednesday to hold Chinese online marketplaces Temu and fast-fashion retailer Shein accountable for peddling unsafe products. This comes amid a widespread effort to regulate the influx of cheap e-commerce goods flooding into the European Union, similar to recent U.S. actions.

The Commission cited concerns over the extraordinary volume of low-value items, totaling 4.6 billion last year, imported mainly from China. These goods represent a formidable challenge to EU competitors adhering to compliance standards, while also negatively impacting the environment.

Proposals from the executive include a new handling fee and a product safety sweep, where EU countries can pre-emptively verify the safety of products through electronic surveillance. Shein expressed its intention to work with EU consumer agencies, while Temu remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

