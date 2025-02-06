Left Menu

Poland Pushes for Sanctions on Ships Damaging Baltic Infrastructure

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has proposed EU sanctions against captains of ships damaging the Baltic Sea's underwater infrastructure. This decision arises amidst continued threats of sabotage post-Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. To deter future incidents, Sikorski advocates for punitive measures against those responsible.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called for European Union sanctions targeting captains of ships damaging underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, such as telecoms cables and pipelines. The proposal is set to be part of the 16th package of sanctions against Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

A surge in outages of power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines in the Baltic region, allegedly caused by ships dragging anchors, has raised the stakes. Most of these ships exploit international navigation freedoms and are registered under flags of convenience. Sikorski expressed his frustration at this situation, emphasizing the problematic nature of uninsured vessels operating with impunity in international waters.

Sikorski pointed out that Russian and Chinese ships might be mapping undersea infrastructure, possibly preparing for future disruptions. In response, Polish authorities have advocated for sanction lists targeting these crews, using port entry data as evidence to deter similar acts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

