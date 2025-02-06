Left Menu

Forging a Stronger India-US Defence Framework: A New Decade of Cooperation

Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and Pete Hegseth agreed to develop a decade-long comprehensive framework to strengthen the India-US defence partnership. Their phone conversation covered various aspects, including intelligence, logistics, and industrial cooperation, and aimed to deepen bilateral ties and address evolving security needs.

  • India

Defence ministers Rajnath Singh and Pete Hegseth have taken strides towards enhancing the India-US defence collaboration with their recent agreement on a 10-year comprehensive framework. This strategic move aims to bolster ties in intelligence, logistics, operational, and industrial domains.

During a phone call, Singh and Hegseth reviewed the trajectory of the bilateral defence relationship. The conversation was described as 'excellent' by Singh and covered a multitude of cooperation aspects, including land, air, maritime, and space engagements.

Recognizing the expanding defence partnership, both ministers committed to furthering technology cooperation and enhancing interoperability through joint military exercises and information sharing. This dialogue comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington to meet US President Trump, where defence ties are expected to be a focal discussion point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

