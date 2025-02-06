Left Menu

Kemi Badenoch's Immigration Clampdown: Tories Aim to Regain Momentum

The UK's Opposition Conservative Party, led by Kemi Badenoch, proposes stricter immigration policies, aiming to curb the number of migrants eligible for permanent residency and citizenship. The move seeks to regain support from conservative voters and contrasts the Tories' approach with Labour's perceived leniency on immigration.

The UK's Opposition Conservative Party, under the leadership of Kemi Badenoch, announced proposals to tighten citizenship rules and restrict migrants' access to residency rights. This move is perceived as an effort to regain the support of Conservative voters who have leaned towards the far-right anti-immigrant Reform Party.

Badenoch's policy would double the qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) to ten years and set stricter conditions, such as barring social benefit claimants from achieving permanent residency. The Conservative leader emphasized that a UK passport should be a privilege, and stressed the need for moderated immigration pace for better integration.

The announcement comes amidst record-high net migration figures, further fueling immigration as a central political issue. The Conservative policy starkly contrasts with Labour's stance, which Badenoch criticized as insufficiently stringent. Labour's Angela Eagle rebutted, highlighting the previous Tory government's failure to control immigration.

