Jayant Chaudhary Inaugurates NSDC International Academy to Empower Indian Youth for Global Opportunities

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education, inaugurated the NSDC International Academy, a cutting-edge facility dedicated to equipping Indian youth with globally relevant skills and certifications. The event marked a significant milestone in India's mission to become a global skill capital, aligning with the government's vision of "Viksit Bharat by 2047."

The NSDC International Academy, established under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is designed to bridge the gap between Indian talent and international employment opportunities. The academy will serve as a center of excellence, offering specialized training programs tailored to meet the skill demands of countries like Germany, Japan, Israel, and the UK. Key Highlights of the Inauguration:

Shri Jayant Chaudhary flagged off the first batch of 11 candidates set to depart for Germany, symbolizing the academy’s commitment to immediate global placements.

During his tour of the academy, Shri Chaudhary interacted with students, listened to their life journeys, and provided motivational insights. He also experienced firsthand the academy’s advanced AI and VR facilities, state-of-the-art labs, and interactive classrooms.

Minister’s Address:

In his keynote speech, Shri Jayant Chaudhary stated, "Young India is breaking barriers, moving beyond traditional career paths, and embracing new global opportunities. Institutions like the NSDC International Academy are a testament to this shift, providing our youth with the skills, confidence, and global exposure they need to succeed. While infrastructure is crucial, the real strength lies in our people—the trainers, students, and programs that drive this institution."

He further emphasized the government's increased skilling budget, which will bolster initiatives like the NSDC International Academy. "With our growing investments in skill development, we are ensuring that young Indians receive industry-relevant training, language proficiency, and cultural readiness to thrive globally," he added.

Shri Chaudhary also highlighted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dedication to skill development, mentioning that, "The Prime Minister is passionate about skilling initiatives and proud of our ministry’s achievements. Programs like Skill India and the ITI rejuvenation initiative announced in the budget will significantly enhance our capacity to empower young people."

NSDC CEO’s Perspective:

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Today marks a pivotal moment in our journey to make India a global skill capital. The World Economic Forum predicts that in the next 25 years, 1 billion people will join the global workforce, and every third or fourth person will be Indian. This academy ensures that India plays a dominant role in the global economy by equipping our youth with world-class language proficiency and technical skills."

Academy Features and Programs:

Specialized Courses: Programs include training in foreign languages, healthcare, aviation, caregiving, and employability skills, aligned with the demands of Industry 4.0.

Advanced Facilities: The campus features modern classrooms with interactive technology, advanced labs for practical learning, AI and VR-enabled training environments, and dedicated counseling rooms for career guidance and psychological support.

The campus features modern classrooms with interactive technology, advanced labs for practical learning, AI and VR-enabled training environments, and dedicated counseling rooms for career guidance and psychological support. Residential Accommodation: The facility can house up to 500 candidates, fostering an immersive learning environment that promotes both academic and personal development.

Commitment to Employability:

The NSDC International Academy aims to train over 1,000 candidates annually, addressing both local and international job market demands. The academy will provide comprehensive placement assistance, establishing partnerships with industry leaders to facilitate valuable interview opportunities and ensure graduates are job-ready.

A Step Towards a Viksit Bharat:

The NSDC International Academy in Greater Noida stands as a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, committed to transforming India’s workforce. By providing globally recognized training and certifications, the academy is preparing Indian youth to meet the challenges of the global economy, contributing to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat by 2047."

This initiative not only enhances India’s role in the global workforce but also empowers individuals to achieve their career aspirations on an international stage, solidifying the country's position as a leader in global skill development.