VP Dhankhar Urges IDAS Probationers to Uphold Financial Integrity and National Service Values

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressed the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) probationers from the 2022 and 2023 batches in New Delhi, emphasizing the critical role of fiscal prudence, national service, and the importance of supporting veterans. The event was attended by senior officials, including Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS, Defence Secretary, Smt. Devika Raghuvanshi, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), and Dr. Vandana Kumar, Additional Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Fiscal Discipline and Integrity

In his keynote address, Shri Dhankhar underscored the necessity of maintaining meticulous fiscal discipline without compromising operational efficiency. “I strongly advocate that there must be meticulous, scrupulous adherence to fiscal prudence and frugality, but this should not come at the cost of compromising efficiency. Financial integrity is your nectar—once compromised, it is lost forever,” he remarked. The Vice-President advised the probationers to resist the temptation of comparing their public service roles with private sector opportunities, emphasizing that the satisfaction derived from serving the nation is unparalleled.

Empathy Towards Veterans and Pensioners

Highlighting the pivotal role of veterans in maintaining the morale of the armed forces, Shri Dhankhar called for empathetic and respectful treatment of pensioners. “The morale of the armed forces is determined by the care we have for our veterans. Never create a problem in disbursement of pensions,” he advised. He praised the technological advancements that have streamlined pension disbursements but acknowledged that challenges will persist. “Act with a sense of devotion towards pensioners. They are not retired; they continue to serve the nation in their own ways,” he added.

Adherence to Lawful Practices

Addressing the broader theme of integrity in public service, Shri Dhankhar cautioned against the lure of shortcuts. “Shortcuts are tempting, but they often lead to prolonged challenges. The lawful route of integrity is the safest and most effective path,” he stated, urging the probationers to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct.

National Security and Preparedness

Reflecting on global security challenges, including the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas situation, the Vice-President stressed the need for heightened preparedness. “Security is best assured from a position of strength, which comes from preparation and next-generation equipment. Conventional warfare has taken a backseat, and our nation must stay ahead of the times,” he emphasized.

Promoting National Values and Indigenous Knowledge

Shri Dhankhar also spoke about the importance of personal contributions to national development beyond professional duties. He urged the probationers to strengthen family ties, promote environmental sustainability, and support indigenous knowledge and local products. “Be Vocal for Local. Avoidable imports drain our finances and deprive our people of work. Every small gesture counts,” he noted.

Fostering National Unity and Inclusivity

Concluding his address, the Vice-President called for unity and inclusivity in the face of historical and contemporary challenges. “For 5,000 years, we have upheld inclusivity despite invasions and cultural challenges. Now, more than ever, we must prioritize the nation’s interests, fostering unity and brotherhood,” he said.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the IDAS probationers’ commitment to upholding the highest standards of public service, fiscal integrity, and national pride.