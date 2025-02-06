Left Menu

Reforming Rehab: Philippines' Battle Against Punitive Drug Policies

The Philippines grapples with a flawed and punitive drug rehabilitation policy, marked by coerced treatment and human rights violations. Critics urge a shift towards voluntary, community-based programs, emphasizing health over punishment, as the country faces ongoing investigations into its previous 'war on drugs'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:32 IST
In the Philippines, drug rehabilitation systems confront criticism for their punitive, coercive approaches, with rights advocates pushing for reforms.

Amnesty International highlights violations within facilities, where drug users often face imprisonment-like conditions, prompting calls for community-focused, voluntary treatment methods.

As scrutiny grows, health and human rights experts urge a public health-inspired approach, tracing roots of drug use back to poverty and systemic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

