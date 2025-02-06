Reforming Rehab: Philippines' Battle Against Punitive Drug Policies

In the Philippines, drug rehabilitation systems confront criticism for their punitive, coercive approaches, with rights advocates pushing for reforms.

Amnesty International highlights violations within facilities, where drug users often face imprisonment-like conditions, prompting calls for community-focused, voluntary treatment methods.

As scrutiny grows, health and human rights experts urge a public health-inspired approach, tracing roots of drug use back to poverty and systemic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)