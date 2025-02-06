Left Menu

Unlocking Eurasian Horizons: SCO's Vision for Visa Facilitation and Regional Cooperation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) aims to enhance regional cooperation through multilateral visa facilitation among member states, promoting tourism and emergency cooperation. The SCO Secretary-General highlighted initiatives for visa simplification, direct flights, and an assistance fund to boost collaboration and support for member countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:46 IST
  • India

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is eyeing multilateral visa facilitation as a way to unlock tourism potential among its member states, Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev stated during a lecture.

He proposed simplifying visa processes to attract tourists and suggested an assistance fund for emergencies, enhancing the group's collaborative efforts.

Yermekbayev emphasized the SCO's goal to develop regional synergies without confronting other alliances, focusing instead on openness and cooperation to address security, economic, and cultural challenges in Eurasia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

