Punjab Expands 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar' Scheme with 363 New Services

The Punjab government has announced an expansion of its 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar' scheme, adding 363 new citizen-centric services, bringing the total to 406. This expansion ensures timely delivery of essential services directly to citizens' homes, reducing bureaucracy and increasing efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has announced a significant expansion of its 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar' scheme.

With 363 additional services, the initiative now offers a total of 406 services directly to citizens' doorsteps.

Officials highlight the convenience and efficiency of the scheme, aimed at minimizing bureaucracy for Punjab's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

