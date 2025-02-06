Left Menu

Indian Nationals in Russian Armed Forces: The Missing 16

Eighteen Indian nationals are serving in the Russian armed forces. Sixteen are reported missing, and twelve have lost their lives. The Indian government is actively working with Russian authorities to ensure their safety and facilitate their return. The Ministry of External Affairs prioritizes their security and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:21 IST
Sixteen of the eighteen Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces have been reported missing, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. Notably, 12 Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives amid ongoing conflicts.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, disclosed details in response to queries raised in the Rajya Sabha. He elaborated on the state-wise origins of the Indian nationals involved, with nine hailing from Uttar Pradesh and others from various states including Punjab and Haryana.

The Indian government is working closely with Russian authorities to secure the safety and expedited return of these individuals. The Ministry of External Affairs, along with the Indian Embassy in Moscow, has been actively engaging to ensure wellbeing and the provision of support where needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

