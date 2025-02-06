Sanctuary Clash: Justice Department vs. Illinois and Chicago

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a legal battle against Illinois and Chicago, accusing them of hindering President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. The lawsuit targets sanctuary laws that allegedly contravene federal mandates by obstructing civil immigration enforcement.

Illinois' Governor JB Pritzker defended the state's stance, emphasizing that such laws align with federal regulations while focusing police resources on combating crime. Supporters of sanctuary policies argue they foster community trust by ensuring immigrants report crimes without fear of deportation.

This legal clash underlines a broader national conflict over immigration policy, as the Trump administration seeks to involve local law enforcement in federal immigration enforcement, despite resistance from sanctuary jurisdictions.

