Sanctuary Clash: Justice Department vs. Illinois and Chicago
The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Illinois and Chicago, aiming to block sanctuary laws which they claim interfere with federal immigration policies. Illinois officials argue these laws are constitutional and prioritize public safety. The conflict highlights the ongoing national debate over immigration enforcement.
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a legal battle against Illinois and Chicago, accusing them of hindering President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. The lawsuit targets sanctuary laws that allegedly contravene federal mandates by obstructing civil immigration enforcement.
Illinois' Governor JB Pritzker defended the state's stance, emphasizing that such laws align with federal regulations while focusing police resources on combating crime. Supporters of sanctuary policies argue they foster community trust by ensuring immigrants report crimes without fear of deportation.
This legal clash underlines a broader national conflict over immigration policy, as the Trump administration seeks to involve local law enforcement in federal immigration enforcement, despite resistance from sanctuary jurisdictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)