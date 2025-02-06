Left Menu

Tragedy in Buddhi Vihar: Software Engineer Arrested in Wife's Death

A software engineer was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and staging it as a suicide in Buddhi Vihar, Moradabad. The wife, Ruby, a teacher, was found hanging, raising suspicions among her family about husband Rohit Kumar's involvement. Police are investigating, and a post-mortem is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A software engineer has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his wife and trying to disguise it as a suicide in Buddhi Vihar, according to police reports from Thursday.

Ruby, aged 35, worked as a teacher in Kundarki, Moradabad's Basic Education Department. Her body was discovered hanging in her bedroom, sparking allegations from her family of her husband, Rohit Kumar's repeated monetary demands and possible role in her death.

Inspector Mohit Chaudhary confirmed Kumar's arrest while investigations continue. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to gather more evidence, police have confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

